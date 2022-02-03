NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute releases findings on how organizations are using patient advocacy data, and specifically complaints and grievances, in improvement efforts compared to other patient measures. Patient Advocacy Data: Discovering the hidden gems in patient feedback explores how patient complaints and grievances can be used effectively to paint a more realistic and specific picture of the experiences patients have within healthcare today.
The white paper, published in collaboration with the Institute's Patient Advocacy Council and Global Patient and Family Advisory Board, reveals complaints and grievances are often siloed from other forms of experience data, hidden from broader strategic conversations around improving patient experience. To fully appreciate the complexity and comprehensiveness of a patient's healthcare journey, the study recommends moving from quick, reactional fixes to fully integrating complaints and grievances with safety and quality data to tell a fuller story. Through this exploration, greater understanding is realized for the need to elevate the essential workers collecting patients' pain points: patient advocates. The white paper shares insights from contributors in the U.S. and Australia about cultural misconceptions and attitudes about patient advocates, concluding that a shift in mindset about this role is necessary to bring greater respect, value and support to the work they do.
Contributors reinforced clear alignment on leadership accountability in transforming patient advocacy as a profession, highlighting key strategic considerations in leading forward:
- Integrate complaints and grievances into strategic conversations on patient experience to effect systemic change and process improvement
- Leverage the lived experience of patient advocates to evolve current thinking, bringing greater opportunities for them to become change catalysts
- Expand the view and perception of patient advocates, elevating them in role, title and organizational placement
- Transition from a transactional model of patient advocacy to a relational one, shifting the conversation from a focus on the negatives to one where advocates, providers and staff improve experience together
"Healthcare often struggles with the concept of integration of patient feedback even though consumers of care understand experience to incorporate all metrics, including safety and quality measures. With major concerns about lagging data and the bigger challenges of trust and access during a pandemic, now is the time to leverage this gold mine of data that is waiting for leadership and the frontlines to see and understand its worth," said Tiffany Christensen, Vice President of Experience Excellence, The Beryl Institute.
To access the executive brief and white paper, visit http://www.theberylinstitute.org/whitepapers
