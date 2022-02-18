PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Integrative Healthcare Symposium is pleased to announce that Andrew Weil, MD was the recipient of its 2022 Leadership Award, which was presented to him in-person at the New York Hilton Midtown this morning, February 18, during the Symposium's annual conference program.
Each year, the Symposium honors an integrative healthcare professional whose forward-thinking contributions have advanced their field of practice and their community.
The Leadership Award recognizes a pioneer whose contributions have shaped integrative healthcare and paved the way for other practitioners and professionals. This year, Aly Cohen, MD, FACR, presented that honor to Andrew Weil, MD.
Notable past recipients include David Perlmutter MD, FACN, ABIHM, Joe Pizzorno, ND, Mark Hyman, MD, Mehmet Oz, MD, and Tieraona Low Dog, MD.
This year's honoree will also play an active role in the three-day conference, presenting the Keynote, The Evolution of Integrative Medicine.
Andrew Weil, MD, is a world-renowned leader and pioneer in the field of integrative medicine. Combining a Harvard education and a lifetime of practicing natural and preventive medicine, he is the founder and director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona, where he is a clinical professor of medicine and professor of public health. A New York Times best-selling author, Dr. Weil is the author of 15 books on health and wellbeing, including Mind Over Meds: Know When Drugs Are Necessary, When Alternatives Are Better, and When to Let Your Body Heal on Its Own; Fast Food, Good Food; True Food: Seasonal, Sustainable, Simple, Pure; Spontaneous Happiness; Healthy Aging; and Eight Weeks to Optimum Health. He is the editorial director of DrWeil.com, the leading online resource for healthy living based on the philosophy of integrative medicine. He is also a founder and partner in the growing family of True Food Kitchen restaurants.
Aly Cohen MD, FACR, FABoIM is a board-certified rheumatologist and integrative medicine specialist, and founder of Integrative Rheumatology Associates. She is a Jones/Lovell Fellow from Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, and is on faculty of the Academy of Integrative Health and Medicine (AIHM), where she created and oversees the environmental health curricula for the program. She received her BA from the university of Pennsylvania and her medical degree from Hahnemann-MCP School of Medicine (currently Drexel University). She completed her residency in internal medicine at Beth Israel Hospital, NY, and her fellowship training in rheumatology at Montefiore-Albert Einstein Medical Center in the Bronx, NY.
The Integrative Healthcare Symposium is an annual three-day conference featuring an exhibit hall and networking opportunities for integrative healthcare practitioners. For more information visit: http://www.ihsymposium.com.
About Integrative Healthcare Symposium: The Integrative Healthcare Symposium brings together multi-disciplinary practitioners and healthcare professionals dedicated to improving patient outcomes and defining the future of integrative healthcare. Attendees return to the annual conference each year to attend CME sessions, symposia, roundtable discussions, and networking events. During the three-day live event, practitioners connect with peers, synthesize findings, and ultimately take new insights and approaches back to their practices. Integrative Practitioner, the official media for the conference, is the leading online resource for the news, discoveries, product developments, and patient care recommendations that affect integrative healthcare professionals most. Natural Medicine Journal is a cutting-edge electronic journal and website for integrative healthcare practitioners, students, faculty, and anyone interested in the field of natural medicine. Integrative Healthcare Symposium is produced by Diversified Communications. For more information, visit ihsymposium.com.
About Diversified Communications: Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com.
Media Contact
Anna Levesque, Diversified Communications, 2078425680, alevesque@divcom.com
SOURCE Diversified Communications