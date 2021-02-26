Official logo for INTEGRIS

Official logo for INTEGRIS

 By INTEGRIS and Emerus

DEL CITY, Okla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What: One in five female students in the United States is forced to miss class at some point in their high school careers because they lack the resources to purchase feminine products. In fact, period poverty and stigma affect millions of women in the United States and around the world.

INTEGRIS Community Hospitals and Del City schools have partnered to address this basic need.

INTEGRIS officials will present a donation to Del City High School of 216 makeup bags filled with feminine products for students who cannot afford them. The donation will be delivered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., March 3. The effort is part of the Del City Sisterhood Project, which began last year.

"INTEGRIS Community Hospitals are partnering with Del City High School to help out our Del City community," says Chris McAuliffe, Market CEO/CNO for INTEGRIS Community Hospitals. "We have been gathering feminine hygiene products to assist in helping to reduce period poverty. We realize everyone has been hit hard, and if we can help by providing these products to ensure our students at Del City have access to them, we are glad to assist."

Who:      

INTEGRIS Community Hospitals, a partner of Emerus Holdings Inc.,

and Del City schools









When:   

Wednesday, March 3 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where:  

INTEGRIS Community Hospital – Del City,

4801 SE 15th Street | Del City, Oklahoma

Media Contact:

Richard Bonnin | Emerus, Senior Public Relations Consultant

281-840-9820 (cell)

Richard.Bonnin@emerus.com 

INTEGRIS contact:

Carli Hicks

Regional Business Development Manager

Integris Community Hospital in Council Crossing

580-304-3948

carli.hicks@Emerus.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integris-community-hospitals-del-city-schools-announce-donation-of-feminine-products-to-the-sisterhood-project-301236627.html

SOURCE INTEGRIS and Emerus

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.