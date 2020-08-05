KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Laboratories announced today the appointment of Maria Cekanova, RNDr, Ph.D, to Chief Scientific Officer. This announcement comes as the laboratory has seen unprecedented growth and expansion since receiving Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), issued by the Food and Drug Administration in April 2020, for its SARS-COV-2 laboratory developed test to detect individuals suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider.
"We are thrilled to appoint Dr. Maria Cekanova to this vital role within our growing organization," said Christian Clevenger, Integrity Laboratories President and Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Cekanova's pedigree, skill and prior work experience aligns her perfectly with our current executive team." Dr. Cekanova will be responsible for the oversight of Integrity Laboratories scientific, technology, and research operations, which is known throughout the medical and research community for pioneering real-time, high-complexity clinical diagnostics for modern infectious disease management.
Prior to joining Integrity Laboratories, Dr. Cekanova served as the Director of Translational Research Laboratory and Research Associate Professor of Oncology at the Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, University of Tennessee. Dr. Cekanova received her Ph.D. in Genetics from Pavol Josef Safarik University in Kosice, Slovakia and did postdoctoral research training at the University of Tennessee at the Department of Pathobiology of College of Veterinary Medicine. She began her academic career at the University of Tennessee at the department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences in 2009. Dr. Cekanova has received numerous awards for her work from the National Cancer Institute, the America Association of Cancer Research, among others. She has authored over 35 research publications and served on the College of Research Committee at UTCVM since 2011 and on the Science Review Committee for Neutron Science user's proposals at Oak Ridge National Laboratory since 2015.
ABOUT INTEGRITY LABORATORIES
Integrity Laboratories is the leading biotechnology firm committed to modernizing infectious disease management through high-complexity clinical diagnostics. Integrity Laboratories has pioneered antimicrobial stewardship with the introduction of Intercept PCR™, a molecular diagnostics platform that enables providers to order same-day and next-day diagnostic data on complicated patient conditions through non-invasive methods. Integrity Laboratories partners with the most trusted healthcare systems, providers, and insurance networks to deliver best-in-class technologies that lower costs and improve outcomes.
