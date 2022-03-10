RALEIGH, N.C. and MONTREAL, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelerad Medical Systems™, a global leader in medical image management solutions, announced today the launch of its new Enterprise Imaging and Informatics Suite at the 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida, March 14-18. Synthesizing the leading solutions from recently acquired brands including Clario, Ambra Health, Digisonics, HeartIT, and LUMEDX, Intelerad's suite empowers hospitals and health systems to break down siloed data and create a seamless, vendor-neutral information hub, integrating vital patient data across the entire healthcare ecosystem.
"Intelerad's Enterprise Imaging and Informatics Suite provides hospitals and health systems with an industry-leading enterprise imaging solution," said Mike Lipps, Intelerad Chief Executive Officer. "As demand for managing, sharing and analyzing patient data and images continues to grow, healthcare customers need a powerful, scalable, vendor-neutral imaging system that improves overall performance. Our products accomplish these important goals, and we are proud to introduce the full suite at the annual HIMSS meeting next week."
Core components of Intelerad's suite include:
-- Clario SmartWorklist™: A vendor-neutral worklist that provides a single source for managing all imaging, workflow, and patient data across the enterprise.
-- IntelePACS®: A comprehensive and performant PACS solution that ensures the integrity of radiology image and patient data without sacrificing performance, while providing access to electronic images at any time, from any location, and for any case.
-- Enterprise VNA: A vendor-neutral, cloud-enabled, and scalable archive that centralizes data for highly efficient imaging and reports access to help drive better patient care.
-- Ambra Image Exchange: A robust solution for securely sending and receiving patient data across geographies to promote collaboration among healthcare professionals and simplify patient access. 2022's No. 1 Best in KLAS winner.
-- Life Sciences Suite: Solutions that optimize image intake, AI-driven anonymization, and quality control for research workflows, customized for the specific image management requirements of clinical research, pharmaceutical, and medical device organizations.
-- Cardiovascular Suite: A feature-rich Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) that supports registries, structured reporting and analytics, and integrates with electronic health records and patient and referring physician portals to drive optimal patient outcomes and departmental efficiency.
"Healthcare is at a crossroads. Those who harness data will transform our lives. We want to provide the tools and the partnership for that innovation," said Morris Panner, Intelerad President. "Together, we can build a new engine to transform care for all of us."
For additional information on Intelerad's Enterprise Imaging and Informatics Suite or to book a meeting with the team at HIMSS22, visit intelerad.com/himss-22 or stop by Intelerad's booth #2531 during the conference.
About Intelerad
Intelerad is one of the leading providers of medical imaging software and services for the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC and Montreal Intelerad has over 850 employees located in offices across six countries. Nearly 2,000 healthcare organizations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, helping them reduce time and workload while improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's award-winning enterprise imaging solutions have been recognized globally by KLAS, with Intelerad's Ambra Health ranked #1 for Image Exchange in the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Professional Services report. To learn more, visit intelerad.com and follow Intelerad on LinkedIn and Twitter.
