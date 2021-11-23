LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellect, a leader in no-code industrial compliance SaaS software, announced record sales growth, unveiled version 9 of the company's No-Code Compliance Platform and launched the new Environmental, Health & Safety (EH&S) suite. The EH&S suite integrates with Intellect's powerful no-code Quality Management Systems (QMS) suite to help customers adhere to a wide range of compliance requirements. During Intellect Innovate 2021, the company's annual customer and partner conference, Intellect announced record bookings in the third quarter of 2021, with year-over-year growth of approximately 160% in the quarter. During the event, Intellect introduced new product enhancements and future innovations to help organizations meet compliance faster and increase productivity by empowering citizen developers to build and modify compliance-driven applications and improved data portability, search, and reporting.
"Intellect's vision is to empower any person in any company to continually improve, automate and grow their business," said, Romeo Elias, President and CEO of Intellect. "Today, our customers are in control of their technology needs by using our citizen application development platform. By pairing a no-code platform with pre-built apps for QMS and EH&S, Intellect now offers an integrated solution for Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) that provides data, insights and reporting companywide, enabling improved productivity, operations, and decision making."
Built on the pillars of FDA, ISO, OSHA, EPA, and GxP regulations, Intellect's compliance software helps organizations become and stay current with a wide number of ever-changing, regulatory requirements. Intellect's compliance software is more powerful, extremely configurable, and easier to use, enabling organizations to establish a culture of innovation, quality, and compliance, resulting in safer products and better business results.
Intellect No-Code Compliance Platform: New Enhancements and Product Vision
Intellect announced a new version of its no-code compliance platform designed to empower any person – non-developers and developers alike – to adhere to a wide range of compliance requirements and to address unique business process needs. The Intellect No-Code Compliance Platform version 9 includes a new and modern user interface for a better user experience. Business users can build configurable forms, tables, workflows, and reports to ensure that their business runs smoothly. With Intellect's new electronic signature designed for compliance, you can save time, reduce costs, increase productivity, and minimize risk. Intellect version 9 will include configurable end user reporting, histograms, pareto charts, and control charts, as well as enhanced mobile application features designed to simplify remote audits.
Compliance teams can now meet compliance and the needs of their business process and data reporting requirements by tailoring their compliance solutions with Intellect. With Intellect, users can customize their QMS and EH&S apps, automate work, and solve problems faster without writing a single line of code. Intellect's robust platform allows users to drag and drop to build complex and mission critical business applications for mobile and desktop.
Intellect QMS: New and Enhanced Applications
Intellect QMS now offers a Failure Mode & Effects Analysis (FMEA) application along with enhanced Document Control and Change Management apps. Intellect's new FMEA app addresses critical failure modes early in the design cycle, and helps lead to fewer Engineering Change Orders (ECOs), customer complaints, scrap, rework, product recalls, and warranty failures. The app enables companies to bring new products to market faster with increased productivity, communications, and profitability. Intellect's enhanced Document Control and Change Management applications ensure transparency, improve collaboration, and increase overall product quality.
Intellect EH&S: New Suite of Applications on One No-Code Platform
Intellect EH&S, a new suite of applications for Environmental, Health & Safety, delivers a comprehensive solution built on the Intellect No-Code Compliance Platform and fully integrated with Intellect's Quality Management Suite. Capture, store, and analyze information related to occupation health and safety, waste management, and sustainability with Intellect. Reduce operational risk by avoiding major, minor, and near-miss incidents by identifying hazards, capture and modify unsafe behavior, and ensure safety standards are maintained. Customers can prevent non-compliance fines, minimize risk, bring speed and efficiency to safety processes, and boost employee morale.
Intellect EH&S Applications include:
- Incident Management
- Inspection Management
- Job Hazard Analysis
- Environmental Management
- Document Control
- Employee Training
- Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA)
- Risk Management
- Audit Management
Intellect Incident Management provides an injury reporting wizard and management tool, an OSHA decision tree, automated OSHA Logs, automated Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR), and seamless integration with Intellect CAPA. Intellect Job Hazard Analysis includes control management tools, risk assessments, simple review summary – 4 square, intelligent scheduling, and seamless integration with Intellect CAPA.
Adhere to ISO, OSHA, and EPA Compliance
Intellect EH&S is designed to help organizations adhere to Occupational Health & Safety compliance, including ISO 45001: 2018, and Environmental Management that includes the ISO 14000 family (2015, 2016, and 2019). In addition, Intellect helps organizations meet regional compliance requirements for the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), State and Local Environmental Management Agency (EMA).
About Intellect
Intellect is a leader in no-code industrial compliance SaaS software that enables organizations to accelerate compliance, adaptability, and productivity. Intellect offers a comprehensive Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) solution built on a no-code compliance platform with a strong presence in North America and now rapidly expanding in Europe, and a network of partners worldwide. Hundreds of customers trust Intellect in a wide variety of highly regulated industries, including manufacturing, medical devices, services, labs, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, services, oil & gas, government, aerospace, cannabis, financial services, healthcare, and other industries. To learn more, please visit http://www.intellect.com.

