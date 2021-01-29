FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to statistics compiled by Harrity Analytics, MMV IP was listed as the U.S. legal counsel on a total of 247 patents issued in technology center 1600 during 2020. Technology center 1600 at the US Patent Office (USPTO) specializes in the examination of U.S. patent applications in the areas of biotechnology and organic chemistry.

"Our continued success reflects the hard work and dedication of our attorneys and staff. It is an honor to once again top Harrity's Top Patent Firms List," said Susan McBee, Managing Partner.

Questions can be directed to Lauren Pogue, Marketing Specialist or Cindy Thomas, Firm Administrator. Please visit mmviplaw.com for more information.

McBee, Moore and Vanik IP, LLC

McBee, Moore and Vanik IP, LLC (MMV) is based in Frederick, Maryland and Tysons Corner, Virginia. MMV was founded in 2016 and is a boutique patent law firm that strives to provide more efficient and streamlined services to clients at a reasonable cost. MMV represents US and international clients in the fields of biotechnology, chemistry, medical technology, engineering, software, metallurgy and pharmaceuticals while offering everything from patent prosecution and counseling to post-grant proceedings before the United States Patent and Trademark Office

Media Contact

Lauren Pogue, McBee, Moore and Vanik IP, LLC, (301) 453-6110, lpogue@mmviplaw.com

 

SOURCE McBee, Moore and Vanik IP, LLC

