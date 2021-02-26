SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Associate in Psychology Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 194 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 194 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Associate in Psychology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-associate-in-psychology-degree-programs/
2021 Associate in Psychology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Allan Hancock College
Allen County Community College
Alvin Community College
Amarillo College
American River College
Anne Arundel Community College
Barton County Community College
Bergen Community College
Brookdale Community College
Bunker Hill Community College
Butler Community College
Casper College
Central Methodist University
Coastline Community College
Cochise County Community College District
College Of Alameda
College Of Marin
College Of Southern Nevada
College Of The Siskiyous
Colorado Christian University
Community College Of Philadelphia
Cuesta College
Delaware Community College
Drury University
Fisher College
Florida Institute Of Technology
Foothill College
Georgia Military College
Glendale Community College
Hillsborough Community College
Holmes Community College
Lansing Community College
Liberty University
Monterey Peninsula College
Navarro College
Northwest Iowa Community College
Odessa College
Palo Alto College
Regent University
Rose State College
Sacramento City College
San Joaquin Delta College
Sierra College
Sinclair Community College
Southwestern Assemblies Of God University
Truckee Meadows Community College
Tyler Junior College
Vincennes University
West Los Angeles College
West Valley College
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
