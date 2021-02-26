SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Associate in Psychology Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 194 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 194 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Associate in Psychology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-associate-in-psychology-degree-programs/

2021 Associate in Psychology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Allan Hancock College

Allen County Community College

Alvin Community College

Amarillo College

American River College

Anne Arundel Community College

Barton County Community College

Bergen Community College

Brookdale Community College

Bunker Hill Community College

Butler Community College

Casper College

Central Methodist University

Coastline Community College

Cochise County Community College District

College Of Alameda

College Of Marin

College Of Southern Nevada

College Of The Siskiyous

Colorado Christian University

Community College Of Philadelphia

Cuesta College

Delaware Community College

Drury University

Fisher College

Florida Institute Of Technology

Foothill College

Georgia Military College

Glendale Community College

Hillsborough Community College

Holmes Community College

Lansing Community College

Liberty University

Monterey Peninsula College

Navarro College

Northwest Iowa Community College

Odessa College

Palo Alto College

Regent University

Rose State College

Sacramento City College

San Joaquin Delta College

Sierra College

Sinclair Community College

Southwestern Assemblies Of God University

Truckee Meadows Community College

Tyler Junior College

Vincennes University

West Los Angeles College

West Valley College

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

