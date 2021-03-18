SEATTLE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Bachelor's in Health Science Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 152 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 152 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Bachelor's in Health Science Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-bachelors-in-health-science-degree-programs/
2021 Bachelor's in Health Science Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Public University System
Arizona State University
Bay Path University
Bellevue University
Boston University
California State University, Long Beach
California State University, Sacramento
Chapman University
Cleveland State University
DePaul University
Drake University
Excelsior College
Florida A&M University
Florida Gulf Coast University
Fort Hays State University
Grand Canyon University
Granite State College
Idaho State University
Indiana University Bloomington
Kettering College
Mercy College
Missouri State University
National University
New York Institute Of Technology
Northeastern University
Northern Arizona University
Northern Kentucky University
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Nova Southeastern University
Ohio State University
Oregon Institute of Technology
Pacific University
Purdue University
Rutgers University
Sacred Heart University
Saint Francis University
Southern New Hampshire University
Texas Woman's University
Trident University
University Of Central Florida
University of Florida
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Missouri
University of South Dakota
University of the Incarnate Word
University Of West Florida
West Texas A&M University
West Virginia State University
Western Kentucky University
Wilmington University
