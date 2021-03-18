SEATTLE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Bachelor's in Health Science Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 152 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 152 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Bachelor's in Health Science Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-bachelors-in-health-science-degree-programs/

2021 Bachelor's in Health Science Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

American Public University System

Arizona State University

Bay Path University

Bellevue University

Boston University

California State University, Long Beach

California State University, Sacramento

Chapman University

Cleveland State University

DePaul University

Drake University

Excelsior College

Florida A&M University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Fort Hays State University

Grand Canyon University

Granite State College

Idaho State University

Indiana University Bloomington

Kettering College

Mercy College

Missouri State University

National University

New York Institute Of Technology

Northeastern University

Northern Arizona University

Northern Kentucky University

Northwestern State University of Louisiana

Nova Southeastern University

Ohio State University

Oregon Institute of Technology

Pacific University

Purdue University

Rutgers University

Sacred Heart University

Saint Francis University

Southern New Hampshire University

Texas Woman's University

Trident University

University Of Central Florida

University of Florida

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Missouri

University of South Dakota

University of the Incarnate Word

University Of West Florida

West Texas A&M University

West Virginia State University

Western Kentucky University

Wilmington University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

