SEATTLE, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Child Development Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 200 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 200 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Child Development Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-child-development-degree-programs/
2021 Child Development Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alcorn State University
Amarillo College
Appalachian State University
Arizona State University
Arkansas Tech University
Ashford University
Baker College
Bay Path University
Berea College
Bowling Green State University
Brandman University
California State University, East Bay
Central Methodist University
Central Michigan University
Clemson University
Colorado State University, Fort Collins
Concordia University, Saint Paul
Eastern Kentucky University
Eastern Washington University
Fort Hays State University
Fresno Pacific University
Harding University
Hope International University
Indiana Institute of Technology
Jacksonville State University
Liberty University
Mesa Community College
Michigan State University
North Dakota State University
Oregon State University
Pacific Oaks College
Pennsylvania State University
Post University
San Diego Christian College
Southern New Hampshire University
Texas Tech University
Union Institute & University
University of Alabama
University of Central Missouri
University Of La Verne
University Of Southern Mississippi
University of Texas, Permian Basin
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin, Stout
Utah State University
Vanderbilt University
Washington State University
Weber State University
West Virginia University at Parkersburg
West Virginia University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
