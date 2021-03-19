SEATTLE, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Child Development Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 200 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 200 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Child Development Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-child-development-degree-programs/

2021 Child Development Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Alcorn State University

Amarillo College

Appalachian State University

Arizona State University

Arkansas Tech University

Ashford University

Baker College

Bay Path University

Berea College

Bowling Green State University

Brandman University

California State University, East Bay

Central Methodist University

Central Michigan University

Clemson University

Colorado State University, Fort Collins

Concordia University, Saint Paul

Eastern Kentucky University

Eastern Washington University

Fort Hays State University

Fresno Pacific University

Harding University

Hope International University

Indiana Institute of Technology

Jacksonville State University

Liberty University

Mesa Community College

Michigan State University

North Dakota State University

Oregon State University

Pacific Oaks College

Pennsylvania State University

Post University

San Diego Christian College

Southern New Hampshire University

Texas Tech University

Union Institute & University

University of Alabama

University of Central Missouri

University Of La Verne

University Of Southern Mississippi

University of Texas, Permian Basin

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin, Stout

Utah State University

Vanderbilt University

Washington State University

Weber State University

West Virginia University at Parkersburg

West Virginia University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

