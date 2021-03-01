SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Counseling Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 191 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 191 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Counseling Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-counseling-degree-programs/
2021 Counseling Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adams State University
Alaska Pacific University
Angelo State University
Arizona Christian University
Assumption College
Auburn University
Capella University
Chadron State College
City Vision University
Clarks Summit University
Cornerstone University
Delaware Valley University
Drexel University
Edinboro University
Emmanuel College
Fort Valley State University
Gallaudet University
Grace College and Seminary
Grand Canyon University
Hobe Sound Bible College
Hope International University
Indiana University Bloomington
Indiana Wesleyan University
Lamar University
Lee University
Lesley University
Marshall University
Messenger College
Mid-Atlantic Christian University
Morningside College
North Carolina Central University
Ohio State University
Oregon State University
Point University
Regent University
South Florida Bible College and Theological Seminary
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Tarleton State University
Toccoa Falls College
Trinity Baptist College
Trinity College of Florida
University of Arizona
University of Denver
University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of Massachusetts, Boston
University of Minnesota
University of Missouri
University of the Cumberlands
Vanderbilt University
Western New Mexico University
