SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Counseling Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 191 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 191 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Counseling Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-counseling-degree-programs/

2021 Counseling Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adams State University

Alaska Pacific University

Angelo State University

Arizona Christian University

Assumption College

Auburn University

Capella University

Chadron State College

City Vision University

Clarks Summit University

Cornerstone University

Delaware Valley University

Drexel University

Edinboro University

Emmanuel College

Fort Valley State University

Gallaudet University

Grace College and Seminary

Grand Canyon University

Hobe Sound Bible College

Hope International University

Indiana University Bloomington

Indiana Wesleyan University

Lamar University

Lee University

Lesley University

Marshall University

Messenger College

Mid-Atlantic Christian University

Morningside College

North Carolina Central University

Ohio State University

Oregon State University

Point University

Regent University

South Florida Bible College and Theological Seminary

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Tarleton State University

Toccoa Falls College

Trinity Baptist College

Trinity College of Florida

University of Arizona

University of Denver

University of Louisiana, Monroe

University of Massachusetts, Boston

University of Minnesota

University of Missouri

University of the Cumberlands

Vanderbilt University

Western New Mexico University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

