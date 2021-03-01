SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 32 Dental Assistant Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 74 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 74 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 32 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Dental Assistant Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-dental-assistant-degree-programs/

2021 Dental Assistant Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Altierus Career College, Norcross

Atlanta Technical College

Blackhawk Technical College

Carrington College

Central Lakes College

Charter College

Daymar College, Clarksville

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

Fortis College

Fox Valley Technical College

Georgia Northwestern Technical College

Great Falls College Montana State University

Herzing University

Hinds Community College

Howard Community College

Hudson Valley Community College

Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis

Lake Area Technical Institute

Madison Area Technical College

Minnesota West Community and Technical College

Monroe Community College

Ozarks Technical Community College

Remington College

Rutgers University

Saint Louis Community College

Sinclair Community College

Southeast Community College

University of New Mexico

University of Georgia

University of Houston-Downtown

University of Missouri

WSU Tech

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

