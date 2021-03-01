SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 32 Dental Assistant Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 74 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 74 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 32 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Dental Assistant Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-dental-assistant-degree-programs/
2021 Dental Assistant Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Altierus Career College, Norcross
Atlanta Technical College
Blackhawk Technical College
Carrington College
Central Lakes College
Charter College
Daymar College, Clarksville
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
Fortis College
Fox Valley Technical College
Georgia Northwestern Technical College
Great Falls College Montana State University
Herzing University
Hinds Community College
Howard Community College
Hudson Valley Community College
Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis
Lake Area Technical Institute
Madison Area Technical College
Minnesota West Community and Technical College
Monroe Community College
Ozarks Technical Community College
Remington College
Rutgers University
Saint Louis Community College
Sinclair Community College
Southeast Community College
University of New Mexico
University of Georgia
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Missouri
WSU Tech
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com