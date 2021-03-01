SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Doctorate in Psychology Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 183 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 183 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Doctorate in Psychology Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-doctorate-in-psychology-programs/
2021 Doctorate in Psychology Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alaska Pacific University
American University
Arizona State University
Ashford University
Baylor University
Biola University
Boston University
Bowling Green State University
Brigham Young University
California Coast University
California Lutheran University
California Southern University
Capella University
Catholic University of America
Chicago School of Professional Psychology
Duke University
Felician University
Fielding Graduate University
Liberty University
Loyola University Chicago
Marywood University
Michigan State University
Northcentral University
Northwestern University
Ohio State University
Regent University
Saybrook University
Sofia University
Southern California Seminary
Stanford University
State University of New York, Albany
State University of New York, Buffalo
State University of New York, Stony Brook
Temple University
Touro University Worldwide
University of Arizona
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Connecticut
University of Florida
University of Iowa
University of Kentucky
University of Miami
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota
University of Texas, Austin
University of the Cumberlands
University of Utah
University of Virginia
University of Washington
Widener University
