SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Doctorate in Psychology Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 183 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 183 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Doctorate in Psychology Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-doctorate-in-psychology-programs/

2021 Doctorate in Psychology Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Alaska Pacific University

American University

Arizona State University

Ashford University

Baylor University

Biola University

Boston University

Bowling Green State University

Brigham Young University

California Coast University

California Lutheran University

California Southern University

Capella University

Catholic University of America

Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Duke University

Felician University

Fielding Graduate University

Liberty University

Loyola University Chicago

Marywood University

Michigan State University

Northcentral University

Northwestern University

Ohio State University

Regent University

Saybrook University

Sofia University

Southern California Seminary

Stanford University

State University of New York, Albany

State University of New York, Buffalo

State University of New York, Stony Brook

Temple University

Touro University Worldwide

University of Arizona

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Connecticut

University of Florida

University of Iowa

University of Kentucky

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of Texas, Austin

University of the Cumberlands

University of Utah

University of Virginia

University of Washington

Widener University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

