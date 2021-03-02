SEATTLE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 162 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 162 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-master-of-science-in-nursing-msn-degree-programs/
2021 Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Angelo State University
Ball State University
Clarkson College
Cleveland State University
Delta State University
Drexel University
Duke University
Eastern Kentucky University
Florida Atlantic University
Fort Hays State University
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Goodwin College
Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis
Johns Hopkins University
Kennesaw State University
Lamar University
Lewis University
Loyola University New Orleans
Marquette University
Nebraska Methodist College
Ohio State University
Oregon Health and Science University
Regis College
Roberts Wesleyan College
Rush University
South Dakota State University
Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville
State University of New York, Buffalo
SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University
Thomas Jefferson University
University Of Alabama, Birmingham
University of Arizona
University of Cincinnati
University of Kansas
University of Maryland
UNC Greensboro
University of Pennsylvania
University of Pittsburgh
University of Saint Francis
University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
University of Texas, Arlington
University of Texas, Tyler
University of Virginia
Vanderbilt University
Walden University
West Chester University
Widener University
