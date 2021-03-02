SEATTLE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 162 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 162 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-master-of-science-in-nursing-msn-degree-programs/

2021 Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Angelo State University

Ball State University

Clarkson College

Cleveland State University

Delta State University

Drexel University

Duke University

Eastern Kentucky University

Florida Atlantic University

Fort Hays State University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Goodwin College

Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis

Johns Hopkins University

Kennesaw State University

Lamar University

Lewis University

Loyola University New Orleans

Marquette University

Nebraska Methodist College

Ohio State University

Oregon Health and Science University

Regis College

Roberts Wesleyan College

Rush University

South Dakota State University

Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville

State University of New York, Buffalo

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University

Thomas Jefferson University

University Of Alabama, Birmingham

University of Arizona

University of Cincinnati

University of Kansas

University of Maryland

UNC Greensboro

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of Saint Francis

University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

University of Texas, Arlington

University of Texas, Tyler

University of Virginia

Vanderbilt University

Walden University

West Chester University

Widener University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

