SEATTLE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 32 Master's in Addictions And Recovery Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 57 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed57 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 32 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Addictions And Recovery Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-addictions-and-recovery-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Addictions And Recovery Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Aspen University

Assumption College

Bemidji State University

Cambridge College

Capella University

Emporia State University

Governors State University

Grand Canyon University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Liberty University

Mid-America Christian University

Monmouth University

Nova Southeastern University

Ottawa University

Post University

Purdue University Global

Regent University

Springfield College

State University of New York, Buffalo

Thomas University

Union College

University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff

University of Massachusetts, Boston

University of North Texas

University of Oklahoma

University of South Dakota

University of the Cumberlands

Virginia Commonwealth University

Walden University

Washburn University

West Virginia University

Wright State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

