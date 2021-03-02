SEATTLE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 32 Master's in Addictions And Recovery Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 57 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed57 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 32 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Addictions And Recovery Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-addictions-and-recovery-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Addictions And Recovery Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Aspen University
Assumption College
Bemidji State University
Cambridge College
Capella University
Emporia State University
Governors State University
Grand Canyon University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Liberty University
Mid-America Christian University
Monmouth University
Nova Southeastern University
Ottawa University
Post University
Purdue University Global
Regent University
Springfield College
State University of New York, Buffalo
Thomas University
Union College
University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff
University of Massachusetts, Boston
University of North Texas
University of Oklahoma
University of South Dakota
University of the Cumberlands
Virginia Commonwealth University
Walden University
Washburn University
West Virginia University
Wright State University
