SEATTLE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 31 Master's in Biotechnology Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 75 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 75 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 31 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Biotechnology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-biotechnology-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Biotechnology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Boston University
California State University, San Marcos
Case Western Reserve University
Colorado State University
Columbia University
Cornell University
Florida Institute of Technology
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Harvard University
Harvard University
Illinois State University
Johns Hopkins University
Morehouse School of Medicine
North Carolina State University
Northeastern University
Northwestern University
Purdue University
Rush University
Rutgers University
Texas Tech University
University of California, Irvine
University of California, Riverside
University of Florida
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Maryland
University of Pennsylvania
University of Wisconsin, Madison
West Virginia State University
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com