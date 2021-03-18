SEATTLE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 44 Master's in Educational Psychology Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 193 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 193 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 44 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Educational Psychology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-educational-psychology-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Educational Psychology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adelphi University

Andrews University

Ball State University

California State University, Sacramento

California University of Pennsylvania

Capella University

Eastern Michigan University

Edinboro University

Florida State University

Fort Hays State University

George Mason University

Georgia State University

Indiana University Bloomington

James Madison University

Marist College

National University

New Jersey City University

North Carolina State University

Northcentral University

Oklahoma State University

Purdue University Global

Rutgers University

State University of New York, Buffalo

Temple University

Texas A & M University, College Station

Touro University Worldwide

University of Alabama

University of Arizona

University of California, Berkeley

University of Georgia

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Massachusetts, Boston

University of Memphis

University of Missouri

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

University of Nevada, Reno

University of North Texas

University of Northern Colorado

University of Southern Maine

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Walden University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

