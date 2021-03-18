SEATTLE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 44 Master's in Educational Psychology Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 193 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 193 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 44 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Educational Psychology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-educational-psychology-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Educational Psychology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adelphi University
Andrews University
Ball State University
California State University, Sacramento
California University of Pennsylvania
Capella University
Eastern Michigan University
Edinboro University
Florida State University
Fort Hays State University
George Mason University
Georgia State University
Indiana University Bloomington
James Madison University
Marist College
National University
New Jersey City University
North Carolina State University
Northcentral University
Oklahoma State University
Purdue University Global
Rutgers University
State University of New York, Buffalo
Temple University
Texas A & M University, College Station
Touro University Worldwide
University of Alabama
University of Arizona
University of California, Berkeley
University of Georgia
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Massachusetts, Boston
University of Memphis
University of Missouri
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
University of Nevada, Reno
University of North Texas
University of Northern Colorado
University of Southern Maine
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley
University of Virginia
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Walden University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com