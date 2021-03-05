SEATTLE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 45 Master's in Emergency Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 154 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 154 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 45 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Emergency Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-emergency-management-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Emergency Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adelphi University
American Public University System
Anna Maria College
Arizona State University
Arkansas State University
Arkansas Tech University
Bellevue University
Boston University
California State University, Long Beach
Clemson University
Columbia Southern University
Crown College
Eastern Kentucky University
Florida International University
George Washington University
Georgetown University
Grand Canyon University
Jacksonville State University
John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Lander University
Liberty University
Massachusetts Maritime Academy
Metropolitan College Of New York
Millersville University
National University
New England College
Northeastern University
Nova Southeastern University
Pace University
Pennsylvania State University
Regent University
Saint Leo University
Southern New Hampshire University
Thomas Jefferson University
University of Alaska, Fairbanks
University of Central Florida
University of Florida
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Maryland, Baltimore County
University of Nebraska
University Of Nevada, Las Vegas
University Of New Haven
University of South Florida
Virginia Commonwealth University
Walden University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
