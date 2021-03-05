SEATTLE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 45 Master's in Emergency Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 154 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 154 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 45 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Emergency Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-emergency-management-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Emergency Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adelphi University

American Public University System

Anna Maria College

Arizona State University

Arkansas State University

Arkansas Tech University

Bellevue University

Boston University

California State University, Long Beach

Clemson University

Columbia Southern University

Crown College

Eastern Kentucky University

Florida International University

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Grand Canyon University

Jacksonville State University

John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Lander University

Liberty University

Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Metropolitan College Of New York

Millersville University

National University

New England College

Northeastern University

Nova Southeastern University

Pace University

Pennsylvania State University

Regent University

Saint Leo University

Southern New Hampshire University

Thomas Jefferson University

University of Alaska, Fairbanks

University of Central Florida

University of Florida

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

University of Nebraska

University Of Nevada, Las Vegas

University Of New Haven

University of South Florida

Virginia Commonwealth University

Walden University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

