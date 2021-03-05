SEATTLE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 40 Master's in Health Education Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 173 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 173 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 40 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Health Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-health-education-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Health Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Boise State University

Canisius College

City University of New York, Lehman College

Cleveland University

Columbia University

Concord University

East Carolina University

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania

Emporia State University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Georgia State University

Idaho State University

Kent State University

Loma Linda University

Maryland University of Integrative Health

Marymount University

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Mississippi State University

Nebraska Methodist College

New Jersey City University

Northwest Missouri State University

Nova Southeastern University

Oklahoma State University

Saint Francis University

Saint Joseph's University

Sam Houston State University

State University of New York College, Brockport

Texas A & M University, College Station

Texas State University

Touro University Worldwide

Trident University

University of Alabama

University of Arkansas, Little Rock

University of Florida

University of Memphis

University of South Carolina

University of Utah

Utah State University

Valdosta State University

Walden University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

