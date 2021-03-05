SEATTLE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 40 Master's in Health Education Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 173 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 173 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 40 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Health Education Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-health-education-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Health Education Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Boise State University
Canisius College
City University of New York, Lehman College
Cleveland University
Columbia University
Concord University
East Carolina University
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
Emporia State University
Florida Gulf Coast University
Georgia State University
Idaho State University
Kent State University
Loma Linda University
Maryland University of Integrative Health
Marymount University
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Mississippi State University
Nebraska Methodist College
New Jersey City University
Northwest Missouri State University
Nova Southeastern University
Oklahoma State University
Saint Francis University
Saint Joseph's University
Sam Houston State University
State University of New York College, Brockport
Texas A & M University, College Station
Texas State University
Touro University Worldwide
Trident University
University of Alabama
University of Arkansas, Little Rock
University of Florida
University of Memphis
University of South Carolina
University of Utah
Utah State University
Valdosta State University
Walden University
