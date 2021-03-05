SEATTLE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 159 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 159 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-health-informatics-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adelphi University

Boston University

Brandeis University

Chatham University

College Of Saint Scholastica

Dakota State University

Drexel University

East Carolina University

George Mason University

Harrisburg University

Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis

Johns Hopkins University

Kent State University

Lipscomb University

Logan University

Louisiana Tech University

Marshall University

Medical University Of South Carolina

Michigan Technological University

Misericordia University

Mississippi College

National University

Northeastern University

Northern Kentucky University

Northwestern University

Nova Southeastern University

Regis University

Rutgers University

Slippery Rock University

Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville

Southern New Hampshire University

Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Stanford University

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University

University of California, Davis

University Of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of Missouri

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

University Of San Diego

University of San Francisco

University Of Scranton

University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston

University Of Utah

University of Washington

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

