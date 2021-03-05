SEATTLE, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 159 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 159 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-health-informatics-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Health Informatics Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adelphi University
Boston University
Brandeis University
Chatham University
College Of Saint Scholastica
Dakota State University
Drexel University
East Carolina University
George Mason University
Harrisburg University
Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis
Johns Hopkins University
Kent State University
Lipscomb University
Logan University
Louisiana Tech University
Marshall University
Medical University Of South Carolina
Michigan Technological University
Misericordia University
Mississippi College
National University
Northeastern University
Northern Kentucky University
Northwestern University
Nova Southeastern University
Regis University
Rutgers University
Slippery Rock University
Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville
Southern New Hampshire University
Southwestern Oklahoma State University
Stanford University
SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University
University of California, Davis
University Of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota
University of Missouri
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
University Of San Diego
University of San Francisco
University Of Scranton
University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston
University Of Utah
University of Washington
