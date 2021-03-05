SEATTLE, Mar. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Healthcare Administration for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 159 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 159 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Healthcare Administration. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-healthcare-administration/
2021 Master's in Healthcare Administration featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Baylor University
Bellevue University
Boston University
California State University, East Bay
California State University, Long Beach
Clarkson College
Colorado State University, Global Campus
Florida International University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Georgia Southern University
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical University of South Carolina
MIdwestern State University, Texas
Mississippi College
Ohio University
Oklahoma State University
Pennsylvania State University
Roberts Wesleyan College
Russell Sage College
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Louis University
Seton Hall University
Southern New Hampshire University
Texas A & M University, College Station
Texas State University
Texas Woman's University
Trinity University
Tulane University
University Of Alabama, Birmingham
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Florida
University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth
University of Memphis
University of Miami
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota
University Of Nebraska, Omaha
University of New Haven
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
University of Saint Francis
University of Scranton
University of South Carolina
University of Southern California
University of Texas, Arlington
Virginia Commonwealth University
Winston-Salem State University
Xavier University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
