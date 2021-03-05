SEATTLE, Mar. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Healthcare Administration for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 159 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 159 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Healthcare Administration. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-healthcare-administration/

2021 Master's in Healthcare Administration featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Baylor University

Bellevue University

Boston University

California State University, East Bay

California State University, Long Beach

Clarkson College

Colorado State University, Global Campus

Florida International University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Georgia Southern University

Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine

Medical University of South Carolina

MIdwestern State University, Texas

Mississippi College

Ohio University

Oklahoma State University

Pennsylvania State University

Roberts Wesleyan College

Russell Sage College

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Louis University

Seton Hall University

Southern New Hampshire University

Texas A & M University, College Station

Texas State University

Texas Woman's University

Trinity University

Tulane University

University Of Alabama, Birmingham

University of Central Florida

University of Cincinnati

University of Florida

University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth

University of Memphis

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University Of Nebraska, Omaha

University of New Haven

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

University of Saint Francis

University of Scranton

University of South Carolina

University of Southern California

University of Texas, Arlington

Virginia Commonwealth University

Winston-Salem State University

Xavier University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

