SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Nutrition Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 206 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 206 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Nutrition Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-nutrition-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Nutrition Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adelphi University
American University
Andrews University
Arizona State University
Auburn University
Benedictine University
Case Western Reserve University
Colorado State University
Cornell University
East Carolina University
Eastern Michigan University
Framingham State University
Iowa State University
Kansas State University
Michigan State University
Mississippi State University
New York Institute of Technology
North Carolina State University
North Dakota State University
Ohio State University
Purdue University
Russell Sage College
Rutgers University
South Dakota State University
State University of New York, Stony Brook
Texas A&M University, College Station
Texas Tech University
Tufts University
University Of Alabama, Birmingham
University of Arizona
University of California, Davis
University of Connecticut
University of Florida
University of Georgia
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Kentucky
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
University of Minnesota
University of Mississippi
University of Nebraska
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
University of North Dakota
University of North Florida
University of Southern Mississippi
University of Texas, Austin
University of Utah
University of Washington
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Utah State University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
