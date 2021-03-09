SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Organizational Psychology Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 167 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 167 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Organizational Psychology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-organizational-psychology-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Organizational Psychology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adler University
Albizu University
Angelo State University
Anna Maria College
Auburn University
Austin Peay State University
Baker College
Bellevue University
California Southern University
California State University, San Bernardino
Capella University
Chicago School Of Professional Psychology
Colorado State University
Colorado Technical University
Eastern Kentucky University
Elmhurst University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Franklin University
Golden Gate University
Grand Canyon University
Johnson & Wales University
Kansas State University
Kean University
Liberty University
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Missouri University of Science and Technology
National Louis University
Northcentral University
Northern Kentucky University
Purdue University Global
Sacred Heart University
Saint Cloud State University
San Jose State University
Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville
Southern New Hampshire University
State University of New York, Albany
Texas A & M University, College Station
Thomas Edison State University
Touro University Worldwide
University of Central Florida
University of Hartford
University of New Haven
University Of Phoenix
University of South Florida
University of the Incarnate Word
Valdosta State University
Vanguard University
Walden University
Western Michigan University
William James College
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com