SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Organizational Psychology Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 167 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 167 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Organizational Psychology Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-organizational-psychology-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Organizational Psychology Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adler University

Albizu University

Angelo State University

Anna Maria College

Auburn University

Austin Peay State University

Baker College

Bellevue University

California Southern University

California State University, San Bernardino

Capella University

Chicago School Of Professional Psychology

Colorado State University

Colorado Technical University

Eastern Kentucky University

Elmhurst University

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Franklin University

Golden Gate University

Grand Canyon University

Johnson & Wales University

Kansas State University

Kean University

Liberty University

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Missouri University of Science and Technology

National Louis University

Northcentral University

Northern Kentucky University

Purdue University Global

Sacred Heart University

Saint Cloud State University

San Jose State University

Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville

Southern New Hampshire University

State University of New York, Albany

Texas A & M University, College Station

Thomas Edison State University

Touro University Worldwide

University of Central Florida

University of Hartford

University of New Haven

University Of Phoenix

University of South Florida

University of the Incarnate Word

Valdosta State University

Vanguard University

Walden University

Western Michigan University

William James College

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

