SEATTLE, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in School Counseling Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 173 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 173 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in School Counseling Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-school-counseling-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in School Counseling Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adams State University
Angelo State University
Arkansas State University
Ball State University
Boston College
Brandman University
Campbellsville University
Capella University
Chadron State College
Concordia University, Irvine
Creighton University
East Carolina University
Eastern Michigan University
Edinboro University
Emporia State University
Fort Hays State University
Gallaudet University
Gwynedd Mercy University
Hampton University
Indiana University Bloomington
Indiana Wesleyan University
Lamar University
Liberty University
Lincoln Memorial University
Mercy College
Missouri Baptist University
New York University
North Carolina Central University
North Carolina State University
Oregon State University
Regent University
Salem College
Seton Hall University
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
University of Central Arkansas
University of Denver
University of Georgia
University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of Massachusetts Boston
University of Missouri Saint Louis
University of Nebraska, Kearney
University of North Dakota
University of Southern California
University of Tennessee, Martin
University of the Southwest
University of West Alabama
Vanderbilt University
Wake Forest University
