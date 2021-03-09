SEATTLE, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in School Counseling Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 173 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 173 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in School Counseling Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-school-counseling-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in School Counseling Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adams State University

Angelo State University

Arkansas State University

Ball State University

Boston College

Brandman University

Campbellsville University

Capella University

Chadron State College

Concordia University, Irvine

Creighton University

East Carolina University

Eastern Michigan University

Edinboro University

Emporia State University

Fort Hays State University

Gallaudet University

Gwynedd Mercy University

Hampton University

Indiana University Bloomington

Indiana Wesleyan University

Lamar University

Liberty University

Lincoln Memorial University

Mercy College

Missouri Baptist University

New York University

North Carolina Central University

North Carolina State University

Oregon State University

Regent University

Salem College

Seton Hall University

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

University of Central Arkansas

University of Denver

University of Georgia

University of Louisiana, Monroe

University of Massachusetts Boston

University of Missouri Saint Louis

University of Nebraska, Kearney

University of North Dakota

University of Southern California

University of Tennessee, Martin

University of the Southwest

University of West Alabama

Vanderbilt University

Wake Forest University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

