SEATTLE, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Sports Medicine Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 191 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 191 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Sports Medicine Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-sports-medicine-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Sports Medicine Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Appalachian State University
Arkansas Tech University
Ashland University
Auburn University, Montgomery
Augusta University
Ball State University
Barry University
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
Bridgewater State University
California Baptist University, Online
California State University, Fullerton
Colorado State University
Concordia University, Chicago
Concordia University, Irvine
Concordia University, Saint Paul
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
Florida Atlantic University
Fort Hays State University
Fresno Pacific University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Georgia Southern University
Hofstra University
Houston Baptist University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Liberty University
Logan University
Louisiana State University
North Dakota State University
Northcentral University
Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia
Southern Utah University
Sul Ross State University
Texas A&M University, Commerce
Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi
Texas A&M University, Kingsville
Texas Woman's University
United States Sports Academy
University of Alabama
University of Florida
University of Hawaii
University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of Louisville
University Of Northern Colorado
University of Southern Mississippi
University of Texas System
University Of Texas, El Paso
University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley
University of Texas, Tyler
University Of Western States
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com