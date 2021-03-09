SEATTLE, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Sports Medicine Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 191 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 191 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Sports Medicine Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-sports-medicine-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Sports Medicine Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Appalachian State University

Arkansas Tech University

Ashland University

Auburn University, Montgomery

Augusta University

Ball State University

Barry University

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

Bridgewater State University

California Baptist University, Online

California State University, Fullerton

Colorado State University

Concordia University, Chicago

Concordia University, Irvine

Concordia University, Saint Paul

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania

Florida Atlantic University

Fort Hays State University

Fresno Pacific University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Georgia Southern University

Hofstra University

Houston Baptist University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Liberty University

Logan University

Louisiana State University

North Dakota State University

Northcentral University

Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia

Southern Utah University

Sul Ross State University

Texas A&M University, Commerce

Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi

Texas A&M University, Kingsville

Texas Woman's University

United States Sports Academy

University of Alabama

University of Florida

University of Hawaii

University of Louisiana, Monroe

University of Louisville

University Of Northern Colorado

University of Southern Mississippi

University of Texas System

University Of Texas, El Paso

University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley

University of Texas, Tyler

University Of Western States

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

