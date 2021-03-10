SEATTLE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 MBA in Healthcare Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 202 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 202 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top MBA in Healthcare Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-mba-in-healthcare-management-degree-programs/

2021 MBA in Healthcare Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Baker University

Ball State University

Benedictine University

Brenau University

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Clarkson University

College of Saint Scholastica

Colorado Technical University

Concordia University, Saint Paul

Davenport University

DeSales University

Drexel University

Fayetteville State University

Florida Institute of Technology

Florida International University

Fort Hays State University

George Washington University

Hofstra University

Indiana Wesleyan University

Lamar University

Liberty University

Marist College

Maryville University

Mercer University

Minnesota State University, Moorhead

Mount Vernon Nazarene University

Northeastern University

Ohio University

Our Lady of the Lake University

Portland State University

Quinnipiac University

Regent University

Regis University

Saint Joseph's University

Saint Leo University

Southern New Hampshire University

University of Arizona

University of Cincinnati

University Of Colorado, Denver

University of Delaware

University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth

University of Saint Francis

University of Scranton

University of South Dakota

University of Texas, Tyler

Valdosta State University

Walsh University

West Texas A&M University

Widener University

Wilmington University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

