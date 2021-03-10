SEATTLE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 MBA in Healthcare Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 202 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 202 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top MBA in Healthcare Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-mba-in-healthcare-management-degree-programs/
2021 MBA in Healthcare Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Baker University
Ball State University
Benedictine University
Brenau University
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Clarkson University
College of Saint Scholastica
Colorado Technical University
Concordia University, Saint Paul
Davenport University
DeSales University
Drexel University
Fayetteville State University
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida International University
Fort Hays State University
George Washington University
Hofstra University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Lamar University
Liberty University
Marist College
Maryville University
Mercer University
Minnesota State University, Moorhead
Mount Vernon Nazarene University
Northeastern University
Ohio University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Portland State University
Quinnipiac University
Regent University
Regis University
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Leo University
Southern New Hampshire University
University of Arizona
University of Cincinnati
University Of Colorado, Denver
University of Delaware
University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth
University of Saint Francis
University of Scranton
University of South Dakota
University of Texas, Tyler
Valdosta State University
Walsh University
West Texas A&M University
Widener University
Wilmington University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
