SEATTLE, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Nursing Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 171 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 171 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Nursing Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-nursing-programs/

2021 Nursing Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Alcorn State University

Augusta University

Bemidji State University

Binghamton University

Briar Cliff University

California State University Stanislaus

California State University, Dominguez Hills

California State University, San Marcos

Campbellsville University

Central Carolina Technical College

Chicago State University

Columbus State University

Dakota Wesleyan University

Drexel University

Duquesne University

Fairfield University

Farmingdale State College

Fayetteville State University

George Mason University

Georgia Southwestern State University

Goldfarb School of Nursing, Barnes-Jewish College

Idaho State University

Immaculata University

Jacksonville State University

Johns Hopkins University

Lake Area Technical Institute

Lees-McRae College

Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center

Midway University

MIdwestern State University, Texas

Molloy College

New York University

North Carolina Central University

North Dakota State University

Northwestern Oklahoma State University

Pearl River Community College

Saint Mary of the Woods College

Sam Houston State University

Seattle University

Texas A&M International University

University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Iowa

University of North Dakota

University of North Georgia

University of Saint Francis

University of Tennessee, Chattanooga

Weber State University

West Liberty University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.