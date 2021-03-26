SEATTLE, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Nursing Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 171 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 171 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Nursing Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-nursing-programs/
2021 Nursing Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Alcorn State University
Augusta University
Bemidji State University
Binghamton University
Briar Cliff University
California State University Stanislaus
California State University, Dominguez Hills
California State University, San Marcos
Campbellsville University
Central Carolina Technical College
Chicago State University
Columbus State University
Dakota Wesleyan University
Drexel University
Duquesne University
Fairfield University
Farmingdale State College
Fayetteville State University
George Mason University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Goldfarb School of Nursing, Barnes-Jewish College
Idaho State University
Immaculata University
Jacksonville State University
Johns Hopkins University
Lake Area Technical Institute
Lees-McRae College
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Midway University
MIdwestern State University, Texas
Molloy College
New York University
North Carolina Central University
North Dakota State University
Northwestern Oklahoma State University
Pearl River Community College
Saint Mary of the Woods College
Sam Houston State University
Seattle University
Texas A&M International University
University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff
University of California, Irvine
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Iowa
University of North Dakota
University of North Georgia
University of Saint Francis
University of Tennessee, Chattanooga
Weber State University
West Liberty University
