SEATTLE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Associate Degree Programs in Psychology.
Intelligent.com analyzed 81 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 47 making it to the final list for Online Associate Degree Programs in Psychology . To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-associate-in-psychology-degree-programs/
2021 Online Associate Degree Programs in Psychology featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Anne Arundel Community College
Alamo Colleges District
Alvin Community College
Barton County Community College
Bergen Community College
Brookdale Community College
Bucks County Community College
Bunker Hill Community College
Butler Community College
California Coast University
Casper College
Central Methodist University
Coastline Community College
Cochise College
College of Southern Nevada
Colorado Christian University
Community College of Allegheny County
Cossatot Community College of the University, Arkansas
Drury University
Fisher College
Florida Institute of Technology
Foothill College
Grace Christian University
Hagerstown Community College
Hillsborough Community College
Iowa Western Community College
Lehigh Carbon Community College
Liberty University
Monroe Community College
Monterey Peninsula College
Montgomery County Community College
Navarro College
Parkland College
Regent University
Rose State College
Sinclair Community College
South Texas College
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
St. Charles Community College
Sussex County Community College
Truckee Meadows Community College
Tulsa Community College
Tyler Junior College
University of the Cumberlands
Upper Iowa University
Vincennes University
Waldorf University
