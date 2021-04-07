SEATTLE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Associate Degree Programs in Psychology.

Intelligent.com analyzed 81 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 47 making it to the final list for Online Associate Degree Programs in Psychology . To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-associate-in-psychology-degree-programs/

2021 Online Associate Degree Programs in Psychology featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Anne Arundel Community College

Alamo Colleges District

Alvin Community College

Barton County Community College

Bergen Community College

Brookdale Community College

Bucks County Community College

Bunker Hill Community College

Butler Community College

California Coast University

Casper College

Central Methodist University

Coastline Community College

Cochise College

College of Southern Nevada

Colorado Christian University

Community College of Allegheny County

Cossatot Community College of the University, Arkansas

Drury University

Fisher College

Florida Institute of Technology

Foothill College

Grace Christian University

Hagerstown Community College

Hillsborough Community College

Iowa Western Community College

Lehigh Carbon Community College

Liberty University

Monroe Community College

Monterey Peninsula College

Montgomery County Community College

Navarro College

Parkland College

Regent University

Rose State College

Sinclair Community College

South Texas College

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

St. Charles Community College

Sussex County Community College

Truckee Meadows Community College

Tulsa Community College

Tyler Junior College

University of the Cumberlands

Upper Iowa University

Vincennes University

Waldorf University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

