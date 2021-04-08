SEATTLE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Counseling Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 167 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 61 making it to the final list for Online Counseling Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-counseling-degree-programs/
2021 Online Counseling Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adams State University
Angelo State University
Arkansas State University
Bellevue University
Bethel College
Bradley University
Brandman University
Campbellsville University
Capella University
City University of Seattle
City Vision University
College of William and Mary
Colorado Christian University
Concordia University Wisconsin
Cornerstone University
Creighton University
Crown College
Divine Mercy University
Edinboro University
Faulkner University
Fort Valley State University
Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary
Grace College
Hampton University
Hodges University
Hope International University
Huntington University
Indiana Wesleyan University
Lamar University
LeTourneau University
Liberty University
Lincoln Christian University
Lindsey Wilson College
Lock Haven University
Malone University
Mercy College
Messenger College
Messiah College
Mid Continent University
North Carolina Central University
North Carolina State University
Nova Southeastern University
Post University
Regent University
Saint Leo University
Salem College
Saybrook University
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Texas A&M University, College Station
The University of Alabama
Thomas University
University of Louisiana at Monroe
University of Massachusetts Boston
University of North Texas
University of Southern California
University of Texas at Tyler
University of the Cumberlands
University of West Alabama
Walden University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
