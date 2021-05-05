SEATTLE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Masters in Clinical Research Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 144 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 14 making it to the final list for Online Masters in Clinical Research Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-clinical-research-degree-programs/
2021 Online Masters in Clinical Research Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arizona State University
Campbell University
Drexel University
Eastern Michigan University
George Washington University
Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Nova Southeastern University
Ohio State University
St. Cloud State University
University of Central Florida
University of North Carolina Wilmington
University of St. Thomas - Texas
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Xavier University
