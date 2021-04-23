SEATTLE, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online MBA Healthcare Management Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 225 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list for Online MBA Healthcare Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-mba-in-healthcare-management-degree-programs/
2021 Online MBA Healthcare Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Ball State University
Bellevue University
Brenau University
Campbellsville University
Champlain College
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Cornerstone University
Dallas Baptist University
Davenport University
Drexel University
East Carolina University
Fayetteville State University
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida International University
Fort Hays State University
Friends University
George Washington University
Hofstra University
Johns Hopkins University
Lamar University
Liberty University
Marist College
Maryville University
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Northeastern University
Ohio University
Portland State University
Quinnipiac University
Regent University
Regis University
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Leo University
Simmons University
Southern New Hampshire University
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
The University of Scranton
University of Central Arkansas
University of Cincinnati
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of South Dakota
University of South Florida St. Petersburg
University of St. Francis
University of Texas at Tyler
Walsh University
West Texas A&M University
Western Governors University
Widener University
Wilmington University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
