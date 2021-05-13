SEATTLE, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Nutrition Degree Programs.

Intelligent.com analyzed 73 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 46 making it to the final list for Online Nutrition Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-nutrition-degree-programs/

2021 Online Nutrition Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adelphi University

American University

Andrews University

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Benedictine University

Bowling Green State University

Canisius College

East Carolina University

Kansas State University

Liberty University

Logan University

Maryland University of Integrative Health

New York Institute of Technology

North Carolina State University

Northeastern University

Penn Foster

Purdue University Global

Russell Sage College

Saybrook University

Texas Tech University

Texas Woman's University

The University of Alabama

The University of Alabama at Birmingham

The University of Southern Mississippi

Tufts University

University of Arizona

University of Bridgeport

University of Central Missouri

University of Cincinnati

University of Georgia

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Memphis

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

University of New England

University of North Dakota

University of North Florida

University of Rhode Island

University of Saint Joseph

University of Southern California

University of Texas at Austin

University of Utah

University of Western States

University of Wisconsin-Madison

West Chester University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

