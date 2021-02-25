SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 49 Physician Assistant Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 177 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 177 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Physician Assistant Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-physician-assistant-degree-programs/

2021 Physician Assistant Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

A.T. Still University

Arcadia University

Butler University

California Baptist University

Canisius College

City College of New York

Cornell University

DeSales University

Drexel University

Duke University

Eastern Virginia Medical School

Elon University

Emory University

Gannon University

George Washington University

James Madison University

King's College

Lock Haven University

Marquette University

Medical University of South Carolina

Mercer University

Midwestern University

Missouri State University

New York Institute Of Technology

Northeastern University

Northern Arizona University

Northwestern University

Nova Southeastern University

Oregon Health and Science University

Pace University

Pennsylvania State University

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Quinnipiac University

Rosalind Franklin University

Rush University

Sacred Heart University

Saint Francis University

Seton Hall University

Shenandoah University

State University of New York, Stony Brook

Touro College and University System

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

University of Florida

University of Nebraska Medical Center

University of North Dakota

University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley

University of Utah

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Yale University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

SOURCE Intelligent.com

