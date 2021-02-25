SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 49 Physician Assistant Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 177 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 177 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 49 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Physician Assistant Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-physician-assistant-degree-programs/
2021 Physician Assistant Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
A.T. Still University
Arcadia University
Butler University
California Baptist University
Canisius College
City College of New York
Cornell University
DeSales University
Drexel University
Duke University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
Elon University
Emory University
Gannon University
George Washington University
James Madison University
King's College
Lock Haven University
Marquette University
Medical University of South Carolina
Mercer University
Midwestern University
Missouri State University
New York Institute Of Technology
Northeastern University
Northern Arizona University
Northwestern University
Nova Southeastern University
Oregon Health and Science University
Pace University
Pennsylvania State University
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Quinnipiac University
Rosalind Franklin University
Rush University
Sacred Heart University
Saint Francis University
Seton Hall University
Shenandoah University
State University of New York, Stony Brook
Touro College and University System
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Florida
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of North Dakota
University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley
University of Utah
University of Wisconsin, Madison
Yale University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
