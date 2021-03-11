SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Registered Health Information Technician for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 153 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 153 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Registered Health Information Technician. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-registered-health-information-technician/
2021 Registered Health Information Technician featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Albany State University
Alfred State College
Arapahoe Community College
Central Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
Clarkson College
Collin County Community College District
Columbus State Community College
Dakota State University
Davenport University
DeVry University
Dyersburg State Community College
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
Edgecombe Community College
Ferris State University
Fisher College
Franklin University
Gateway Community and Technical College
Great Falls College Montana State University
Herzing University
Hutchinson Community College
Idaho State University
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Moraine Park Technical College
National American University
North Dakota State College of Science
Northeast Iowa Community College
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
Northwest Iowa Community College
Peirce College
Penn Foster College
Pitt Community College
Portland Community College
Rasmussen College
Roane State Community College
Rochester Community and Technical College
Rowan College at Burlington County
Saint Petersburg College
Shoreline Community College
Sinclair Community College
St Philip's College
State Fair Community College
Tyler Junior College
Ultimate Medical Academy
University Of Alaska, Southeast
University of Cincinnati
University Of Northwestern Ohio
Washburn University
Weber State University
