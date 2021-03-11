SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Registered Health Information Technician for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 153 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 153 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Registered Health Information Technician. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-registered-health-information-technician/

2021 Registered Health Information Technician featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Albany State University

Alfred State College

Arapahoe Community College

Central Community College

Central Piedmont Community College

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College

Clarkson College

Collin County Community College District

Columbus State Community College

Dakota State University

Davenport University

DeVry University

Dyersburg State Community College

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

Edgecombe Community College

Ferris State University

Fisher College

Franklin University

Gateway Community and Technical College

Great Falls College Montana State University

Herzing University

Hutchinson Community College

Idaho State University

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Moraine Park Technical College

National American University

North Dakota State College of Science

Northeast Iowa Community College

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

Northwest Iowa Community College

Peirce College

Penn Foster College

Pitt Community College

Portland Community College

Rasmussen College

Roane State Community College

Rochester Community and Technical College

Rowan College at Burlington County

Saint Petersburg College

Shoreline Community College

Sinclair Community College

St Philip's College

State Fair Community College

Tyler Junior College

Ultimate Medical Academy

University Of Alaska, Southeast

University of Cincinnati

University Of Northwestern Ohio

Washburn University

Weber State University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

