SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 RN to BSN Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 162 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 162 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top RN to BSN Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-rn-to-bsn-programs/
2021 RN to BSN Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Appalachian State University
Ashland University
Bemidji State University
California State University Stanislaus
California University of Pennsylvania
Campbellsville University
Chicago State University
Clarkson College
Clemson University
Columbus State University
Community College of Rhode Island
Farmingdale State College
Florida Atlantic University
Florida International University
Fort Hays State University
Georgia Highlands College
Georgia Southern University
Indiana University East
MIdwestern State University, Texas
Mississippi University for Women
Northwestern College
Oakland University
Ohio State University
Oklahoma State University
Pace University
Rhode Island College
Sam Houston State University
Slippery Rock University
Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville
Stanbridge University
State University of New York, Delhi
The College of New Jersey
University of Arkansas
University of Arkansas, Fort Smith
University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff
University of Central Florida
University of Central Missouri
University of Florida
University of Iowa
University of Missouri Saint Louis
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University Of North Carolina, Wilmington
University of North Florida
University of North Georgia
University of South Florida
University of Tennessee, Chattanooga
University of Texas, Arlington
University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley
West Texas A&M University
Western Governors University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com