SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 RN to BSN Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 162 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 162 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top RN to BSN Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-rn-to-bsn-programs/

2021 RN to BSN Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Appalachian State University

Ashland University

Bemidji State University

California State University Stanislaus

California University of Pennsylvania

Campbellsville University

Chicago State University

Clarkson College

Clemson University

Columbus State University

Community College of Rhode Island

Farmingdale State College

Florida Atlantic University

Florida International University

Fort Hays State University

Georgia Highlands College

Georgia Southern University

Indiana University East

MIdwestern State University, Texas

Mississippi University for Women

Northwestern College

Oakland University

Ohio State University

Oklahoma State University

Pace University

Rhode Island College

Sam Houston State University

Slippery Rock University

Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville

Stanbridge University

State University of New York, Delhi

The College of New Jersey

University of Arkansas

University of Arkansas, Fort Smith

University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff

University of Central Florida

University of Central Missouri

University of Florida

University of Iowa

University of Missouri Saint Louis

University of Nebraska Medical Center

University Of North Carolina, Wilmington

University of North Florida

University of North Georgia

University of South Florida

University of Tennessee, Chattanooga

University of Texas, Arlington

University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley

West Texas A&M University

Western Governors University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

