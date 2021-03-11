SEATTLE, March 11, 2021  Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Sports Medicine Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 168 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 168 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Sports Medicine Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-sports-medicine-degree-programs/

2021 Sports Medicine Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Albany State University

American Public University System

Appalachian State University

Ball State University

Barton College

Bellarmine University

Belmont University

Bemidji State University

Boston University

Brown University

California Baptist University, Online

Cameron University

Castleton University

City University of New York, Brooklyn College

Concordia University, Saint Paul

SUNY Cortland

Cumberland University

Delaware State University

Florida Gulf Coast University

Frostburg State University

Gardner-Webb University

George Mason University

Georgia Southern University

Grand Canyon University

Greensboro College

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Iowa State University

Kent State University

Lander University

Lasell University

Liberty University

Lindenwood University

Logan University

Longwood University

Marietta College

Michigan Technological University

Ohio State University

Shorter University

Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville

State University of New York College, Brockport

University Of Georgia

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Michigan

University Of Minnesota, Duluth

University Of North Carolina

University of South Florida

University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley

University of Western States

Utah State University

West Chester University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com

 

