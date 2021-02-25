SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Best Master's in Health Services Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 156 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 156 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Best Master's in Health Services Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-masters-in-health-services-degree-programs/

2021 Best Master's in Health Services Degree Program featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

A.T. Still University

Arcadia University

Baylor University

Brown University

California State University, North Ridge

Colorado State University

Columbia University

Drexel University

Emory University

George Mason University

George Washington University

Georgia Southern University

Harvard University

Johns Hopkins University

Kent State University

Meharry Medical College

Missouri State University

New York University

Nova Southeastern University

Portland State University

San Diego State University

San Jose State University

State University of New York, Albany

Texas A & M University, College Station

Tulane University

University Of Alabama, Birmingham

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Irvine

University of Florida

University Of Illinois, Springfield

University of Iowa

University of Maryland

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of Missouri

University of Montana

University of New England

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

University of North Dakota

University of San Francisco

University of South Carolina

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston

University Of Texas, El Paso

University of Washington

University of West Florida

West Chester University

Western Kentucky University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

