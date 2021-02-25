SEATTLE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Public Health for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 156 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 156 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the The Top Master's in Public Health. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-public-health/
2021 The Best Master's in Public Health featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
A.T. Still University
Arcadia University
Baylor University
Brown University
California State University, North Ridge
Colorado State University
Columbia University
Drexel University
Emory University
George Mason University
George Washington University
Georgia Southern University
Harvard University
Johns Hopkins University
Kent State University
Meharry Medical College
Missouri State University
New York University
Nova Southeastern University
Portland State University
San Diego State University
San Jose State University
State University of New York, Albany
Texas A & M University, College Station
Tulane University
University Of Alabama, Birmingham
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
University of California, Berkeley
University of California, Irvine
University of Florida
University Of Illinois, Springfield
University of Iowa
University of Maryland
University of Michigan
University of Minnesota
University of Missouri
University of Montana
University of New England
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
University of North Dakota
University of San Francisco
University of South Carolina
University of South Florida
University of Southern California
University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston
University Of Texas, El Paso
University of Washington
University of West Florida
West Chester University
Western Kentucky University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com