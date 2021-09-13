TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The gut microbiota plays an essential role in our health by having important cross-talk with many organ systems in the body, including the skin, brain and kidneys. For gut health, probiotics have become specialized with strains utilizing novel mechanism of action. An area of particular interest in the field of gut health has been Irritable Bowel Syndrome, a growing condition afflicting 580 million people worldwide and a major women's health matter.
Probiotic supplements for intestinal barrier support and gut health have long utilized a core group of familiar nutrients including glutamine, acetylglucosamine, vitamin D, prebiotic fibers, and deglycyrrhizinated licorice (DGL). Today, there is yet another potent option for optimal gut health and strengthened gut barrier: a multi-strain, Lactobacillus plantarum and Pediococcus acidilactisi formulation known as Intensive G.I. Recent evidence has illustrated the benefits of Intensive G.I. in different research models evaluating biomarkers related reduced gut pain sensitivity, improved quality of life, and reduction of gut anxiety.
Register for this webinar to learn about the 3 clinical strains in Intensive G.I.: two L. plantarum strains (KABP-022 and -023) and one Pediococcus acidilactisi strain. Also, participants will learn about related recent journal publications. We will cover the pathophysiology of IBS, including visceral hypersensitivity, increased mucosal permeability, and altered microbiome.
Join Robert J. Barry, Ph.D., Executive Director of Scientific Affairs, Kaneka, in a live webinar on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) to learn about Intensive G.I.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Intensive GI: Unlock the Microbiome's Power with Clinical Strains.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks