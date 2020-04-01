GWYNEDD VALLEY, Pa., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gwynedd Mercy University collected data illustrating projected job growth in the U.S. healthcare industry over the next several years. The interactive report, which pulls from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics*, illustrates an increasing demand for healthcare professionals during a time when they're needed most.
Several key data points are presented, including:
- Why do people get into healthcare? A survey of 9,000 medical professionals
- The many industries that support healthcare
- The highest-paying healthcare careers
- Projected healthcare job supply gaps in 2025
- The fastest-growing healthcare careers in the U.S.
- Healthcare employment rates by state
- Facilities where healthcare employees work
The healthcare industry anticipates seeing 2.4 million new job opportunities between 2016-2026, and it's reasonable to assume this number will get bigger in light of recent events. As retired doctors and nurses answer a call to volunteer in the fight against COVID-19, a new generation of bright minds may feel the pull to a career that's vital, dynamic, and thriving.
"Nurses are the face of caring, holding the hands of patients whose families are unable to visit. Worldwide, nurses are emerging from these times as leaders and truly the most trusted professionals in the world. We wish all nurses strength, courage, and safety during this turbulent time."
--Ann Phalen, PhD, CRNP, NNP-BC, GMercyU's Dean of the Frances M. Maguire School of Nursing and Health Professions
Should young professionals choose to pursue a career in healthcare, their options are vast and the need is multiplying. Those driven to the field will find a career that provides job security, stability, diverse workplace environments, and the opportunity for growth.
*Data does not include updates from the recent COVID-19 pandemic