NATICK, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ransomware attacks against hospitals and senior living communities are on the rise. Cybercriminals are exploiting the many healthcare IT vulnerabilities to extract payment and disrupt clinical and business operations. With finances already tight and patient safety at risk, what's your plan to keep your organization — and your patients — safe from attackers? Will the plan you deliver earn and keep the confidence of your board?
ThriveWell Tech, in partnership with Interbit Data, is pleased to present an illuminating conversation aimed at the C-suite and IT leaders, "Cybersecurity, Ransomware and Downtime Risk for Hospitals and CCRCs...Gain the Confidence of Your Board." The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.
ThriveWell Tech, a provider of innovative IT, cybersecurity and strategic advisory services to healthcare organizations, will present lessons learned from their response to three different real-life ransomware attacks.
Interbit Data, a provider of innovative healthcare automation solutions that help ensure business continuity, will outline the importance of having a comprehensive contingency plan that ensures patient care continues as seamlessly as possible during a cyberattack, despite networks being down, no access to information systems and IT's focus on restoring normal operations.
Attendees will gain a nuanced understanding of:
- Common IT vulnerabilities that need urgent attention
- The steps to take if you are hacked
- Steps for remediation
- What your cybersecurity insurance policy should include
- Things every hospital can and should do to lower the risk of being attacked
- How to maintain clinical workflows during a systems outage
- What to look for in a cybersecurity business partner
Register below to reserve your spot.
About ThriveWell Tech
ThriveWell Tech, formerly known as Asbury Group Integrated Technologies, provides innovative IT solutions, strategic advisory services and an Advanced MSP 2.0 package of services to senior-living operators and other healthcare organizations. ThriveWell Tech's mission is to improve the lives of seniors through transformative technology, connect operators to the future, provide unmatched perspective and offer unparalleled technology. Based in Frederick, MD., ThriveWell Tech is part of Asbury Communities. ThriveWellTech.com
About Asbury Communities
Asbury Communities is the nation's 16th largest not-for-profit system of continuing care retirement communities and related aging services, according to the LeadingAge Zeigler 200 List. Founded in 1926, Asbury holds CARF International and EAGLE accreditation and was named a Fortune Top 20 Workplace in Aging Services. Asbury.org
About Interbit Data
Interbit Data is an industry leader in data accessibility for hospitals and health systems. Our software solutions ensure secure, reliable access to patient information anytime, anywhere – including at offsite locations, during system downtimes, and even during cyberattacks. With 23+ years in business and more than 700 customers across North America, we are experts at data access and report distribution, empowering you to improve efficiency, streamline workflows, provide optimal patient service and high-quality care, all while meeting federal patient privacy and access requirements. Discover more at interbitdata.com.
Media Contact
Sven Gustafson, Envision Health, (313) 575-3800, sven@envhs.com
SOURCE Interbit Data