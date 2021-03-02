NATICK, Mass., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Achieving full interoperability has been the goal since healthcare evolved past microfilm and paper record-keeping, but is it all just wishful thinking? Will we ever see truly seamless and secure flow of data between healthcare providers and individual patients?
Interbit Data, a leading technology company providing care teams with seamless, secure report distribution, will explore that question in a Lunch and Learn event titled "Debunking the Myth of Interoperability, and the Next Generation of Faxing" on Tuesday, March 23 at 1 p.m. EST.
Interbit President Arthur Young, a healthcare IT veteran and entrepreneur, will discuss how the definition of interoperability has evolved over time, outline new CMS rules and other recent news related to interoperability efforts, and highlight the major challenges that have hindered efforts to truly advance the concept — including the explosion of remote technology in the wake of COVID-19. He will also discuss the enduring viability of faxing in healthcare and why the technology isn't likely to go away anytime soon.
"We've been talking about interoperability for decades now — in fact, it always seems to be just five short years away — and yet here we are, in many ways no closer than we ever were to realizing the goals," Young said. "Meanwhile, healthcare organizations have to make pragmatic decisions on how to operate in an increasingly fractured technology ecosystem, forced to balance consumerism and patient expectations against limitations in interoperability, strict patient-privacy laws and the demands of providing value-based care."
The webinar will also include time for questions. Hospital and health system leaders, healthcare IT vendors, industry consultants and analysts, and members of the news media are invited to attend.
Webinar: Debunking the Myth of Interoperability and the Next Generation of Faxing
Date: Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Time: 1-1:45 p.m. EST
