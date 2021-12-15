TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - iNTERFACEWARE Inc.'s core values are to build products from first principles, ensuring security is at the forefront.  

iNTERFACEWARE's Iguana - trusted by thousands of healthcare organizations globally is not susceptible to the recently discovered Log4J (Log4Shell/CVE-2021-44228) vulnerability.

As a leader in healthcare integration, security can never be compromised. Iguana is written in C++ and uses its own proprietary logging technology, with no third-party dependencies.

"We remain committed to delivering trusted products for our customers by building from first principles. We aim to avoid such software vulnerabilities today and, in the future, ensuring a more secure and stable product." said Eliot Muir (CEO).

If you have any questions or would like to learn more about iNTERFACEWARE Inc. visit us at: http://www.interfaceware.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interfaceware-not-impacted-by-recently-discovered-log4j-vulnerabilities-by-building-its-platform-using-first-principles-301445512.html

SOURCE iNTERFACEWARE Inc.

