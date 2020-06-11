SUNRISE, Fla., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health and hospice and healthcare staffing services, today launched a free Dementia Caregiver's Guide to provide valuable insight, resources and advice to those caring for a loved one living with dementia or Alzheimer's disease.
The prevalence of dementia and Alzheimer's disease is rapidly growing in the United States. Currently, there are an estimated 5.6 million people living with age-based dementias and nearly 16 million people caring for them in the U.S. Meanwhile, the number of people with Alzheimer's disease alone is expected to nearly triple by 2050, as the overall population continues to age.
"We hope that our Dementia Caregiver's Guide will offer support for the countless family members who tirelessly give their empathy, time and resources to care for loved ones facing memory care diseases," said Jennifer Sheets, Interim HealthCare Inc. president and CEO. "During Alzheimer's and Brain Health Awareness Month and throughout the year, Interim HealthCare is committed to supporting the well-being of family members and our patients, while delivering comprehensive and compassionate care for cognitive conditions in the home."
The Interim HealthCare Dementia Caregiver's Guide was developed in partnership with Teepa Snow, one of the world's leading educators on dementia and the founder of the Positive Approach® to Care (PAC™). This resource provides information for recognizing the signs and stages of dementia, and how to provide positive care to a loved one following the proven Teepa Snow PAC methodology. The guide was designed to help family caregivers:
- Gain the specialized knowledge needed to care for loved ones with dementia.
- Understand how dementia can affect themselves and their family member.
- Learn practical steps to navigate the progressing stages of dementia, and how to manage their role as a caregiver.
In addition to providing this new family caregiving resource, Interim HealthCare offers a specialized patient-centered Cognitive Care Program with a focus on dementia. Utilizing a science-backed approach to dementia care, Interim HealthCare's clinicians are specifically trained to better understand how a patient's brain is changing at each stage of disease progression and how to respond with safe, comfortable and meaningful home care.
This specialized Cognitive Care program is also a part of the Interim HealthCare's HomeLife Enrichment® signature standard of care, that encompasses the mind, body, spirit and family, to improve the overall health and wellbeing of its patients and those around them.
"I applaud Interim HealthCare's commitment to meeting the specific needs of those living with dementia by using the Positive Approach to Care," said Teepa Snow, founder of the PAC and a dementia care expert. "The company's new guide will provide family caregivers with dementia knowledge, resources and tips to support their loved one, and to care for themselves as the stress of caregiving can really take a toll."
Download the free Dementia Caregiver's Guide here, and learn more about Interim HealthCare's Cognitive Care Program here.
About Interim HealthCare Inc.
Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 530 franchise locations in seven countries, Caring Brands International is a global healthcare leader.
Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.