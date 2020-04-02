SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia, a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, announced today that the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services – the second largest healthcare municipality in the U.S. – has greatly expanded its usage of Intermedia Contact Center as part of a concerted effort to deliver timely and efficient patient communications during the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond. Unlike traditional contact center systems, Intermedia Contact Center is based in the cloud which means patient care teams don't have to rely on on-premises hardware to manage the thousands of daily inbound and outbound patient communications, and instead are able to work remotely – which helps to deliver a layer of health protection to staff, while remaining agile and responsive to patient needs.
The L.A. County Department of Health Services first started using the Intermedia Contact Center solution in 2012 to help improve the level and quality of communication between staff and patients. Working with the patient care team, one of the first initiatives was for Intermedia to design a bi-lingual, omni-channel dynamic notification patient contact protocol to help address an ongoing issue with a high rate of broken patient appointments.
Richard Rodriguez, L.A. County Department of Health Services Operations Manager - Patient Access Division said, "Thanks to Intermedia Contact Center, we achieved a 21% decrease in our broken appointment rates at multiple test sites, with a solution that was quickly deployed, with no disruption to our patient care teams."
With a recent significant spike in patient query volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the L.A. County Department of Health Services scaled Intermedia Contact Center to help efficiently and accurately communicate hundreds of thousands of critical updates to patients. Mr. Rodriguez continued, "Now with the COVID-19 Pandemic, Intermedia is once again there for us, helping additional teams and departments to work remotely, enabling our TeleHealth capabilities, and keeping our patients updated with a robust dynamic notification system."
The Department is relying on Intermedia Contact Center to:
- Send out frequent and timely communications to patients regarding COVID-19 updates
- Equip care teams to deliver, without disruption, TeleHealth services while working remotely
- Provide a cost-effective patient reminder call feature that's easy to use
- Reduce the stress associated with placing calls during scheduled hours
Developed on a proprietary platform, Intermedia Contact Center is available as both a standalone service as well as part of an integrated bundle with the all-in-one business phone and communications solution Intermedia UniteTM – for those businesses and partners looking for a complete communications and collaboration suite from one provider. Available in three packages to serve the needs of businesses and organizations of any size, industry, and sophistication, Intermedia Contact Center is backed by 99.999% uptime Service Level Agreements and J.D. Power-certified support – all managed through one, intuitive point of control. Intermedia's three contact center packages include:
- Intermedia Contact Center Express: intended for small businesses looking for a simple, yet sophisticated suite of call handling and routing features to provide a superior customer experience at a fraction of the cost of traditional offerings.
- Intermedia Contact Center Pro: offers all the power of Express, plus advanced functionality such as the ability to add omni-channel capabilities along with smart call routing, historical reporting, and real-time insights for a more comprehensive contact center solution.
- Intermedia Contact Center Elite: designed to satisfy the needs of organizations with more complex contact center requirements and those that want custom-tailored solutions. Building on the Pro offering, Elite features include a full omni-channel environment, with custom CRM integrations, self-service IVRs, outbound notification campaigns, advanced QA features, and more.
"In and out of times of crises, Intermedia is here to be a reliable, flexible communications conduit between organizations, their teams, and their customers," said Koray Parmaks, VP - Customer Engagement and Contact Center. "At a time like this when people are nervous or scared and need to have some reassurance that their healthcare provider is there for them, we are honored to be working with the team at the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services to help keep their lines of patient communications up and running when they are needed most."
To learn more about how the L.A. County Department of Health Services is utilizing Intermedia Contact Center, we invite you to read the full case study. And find out more about Intermedia Contact Center.
About Intermedia
Intermedia is a leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), business cloud email and productivity applications provider hyper-focused on delivering easy-to-use and secure communication and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them. More than 125,000 business customers and 6,600 active partners rely on Intermedia's tightly integrated suite of cloud applications that are managed through one intuitive point of control and are backed by 99.999% uptime SLAs and J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support. Solutions include the all-in-one cloud communications and collaboration platform Intermedia Unite, Intermedia Contact Center, AnyMeeting web and video conferencing, file sharing & backup, business email, security, archiving, and more.
Intermedia's 360° approach to partner success makes it easy for channel partners to sell, set up, manage, and support the cloud while achieving strong margins and creating attractive new revenue streams through both branded, co-branded, and private label programs.
Intermedia is the only business cloud application provider to have been certified by J.D. Power for its superior 24/7 technical support four years in a row – 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
