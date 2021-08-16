EASTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART reports that their 2021 Online Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference was very successful this year. Participants attended from all over the United States and other English speaking countries. Speakers presented factual evidence showing the reality of ritual abuse and mind control in many countries in the world. http://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/
Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE presented information about legal cases in Europe documenting the existence of ritual abuse and mind control in various countries in Europe.
https://www.rans.org.uk/rans-online-forum.html
Dr. Sarah Nelson OBE reviewed in detail the Orkney child abuse case, presenting evidence of ritual abuse allegations and a cover up. https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/2020-conference/dr-sarah-nelson-the-discourse-of-disbelief
Dr. Ellen Lacter presented a parable with 15 fictionalized examples of programming of dissociated child identities that describe common kinds of tactics used in programming.
Wendy Hoffman presented on the topic of self esteem. She discussed how survivors of ritual abuse and mind control can heal and find out who they are and learn to make their own decisions and life choices. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/
Neil Brick explained how mind control and different suggestive techniques work in a variety of individual and public settings. These included interpersonal relationships, abusive relationships, ritual abuse settings, social media, political manipulation and hypnosis. http://neilbrick.com
Wendy Hoffman and Neil Brick moderated an excellent discussion on developing a mind of your own. Various questions were asked about ritual abuse and mind control and how to get free from these forms of severe abuse.
For further reading:
Proof That Ritual Abuse Exists
https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/
Large List of Ritual Abuse and Child Abuse References
https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/studies/satanic-ritual-abuse-evidence-with-information-on-the-mcmartin-preschool-case
Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse
https://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse
