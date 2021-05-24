Survivorship For survivors of ritual abuse, mind control and torture and pro-survivors.

 By Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference

Factual Presentations and Eye Witness Accounts by Speakers: Neil Brick, Wendy Hoffman, Ellen Lacter, Randy Noblitt, Sarah Nelson, Elana Christensen, Eileen Aveni and Annika Lundin

International Conference Verifies Existence of Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Factual Presentations

 

Conference Website: https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2021-conference

A recent conference presents factual data and eye witness accounts verifying ritual abuse and mind control (RAMC) events. 

Dr. Ellen Lacter, PhD., a well known clinical psychologist, presented information on the production of sadistic child abuse materials on the Internet while discussing the psychology of the perpetrators of these crimes. She discussed how ritual abuse and mind control victims can begin to heal from these crmes by using parables for healing from dissociation and programming. https://endritualabuse.org/   https://ritualabuse.us/smart/ellen-lacter/

Wendy Hoffman, a well published eyewitness and survivor of ritual abuse and mind control crimes presented on ways victims can rebuild their self esteem and begin to heal in their lives. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/

Neil Brick, an eyewitness and survivor of ritual abuse and mind control crimes, presented scientific evidence, research and specific examples of how mind control, programming and hypnosis can be use to manipulate victims thoughts and actions in various settings.

http://neilbrick.com  https://ritualabuse.us/smart/neil-brick/

Dr. Randy Noblitt, a professor, researcher and clinical psychologist, Annika Lundin and Eileen Aveni presented evidence of institutional child abuse in residential, religious and health care settings. Dr. Noblitt reviewed the data around trauma and ritual abuse allegations.

https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/  https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/articles/an-empirical-look-at-the-ritual-abuse-controversy-randy-noblitt-phd

Dr. Sarah Nelson OBE, former advisor to to the Scottish Government and Scottish Parliament,  presented evidence of ritual abuse in the Orkney ritual child abuse case in Scotland. u

https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/2020-conference/dr-sarah-nelson-the-discourse-of-disbelief/

Olivia presented personal eye witness evidence of severe abuse and ritual abuse crimes and her battle for freedom and justice.

Elana Christiansen and Eileen Aveni, well trained trauma informed clinicians, presented information on how victims of ritual abuse and mind control crimes can find qualified professional help to heal from their traumas.

https://survivorship.org/_wp/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/I-Believe-You-by-Eileen-Aveni.pptx

Research Resources

Ritual Abuse Evidence   https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/

Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse  http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

Empirical and Forensic Evidence of Ritual Abuse http://endritualabuse.org/empirical-and-forensic-evidence-of-ritual-abuse  

Large List of Scientific Ritual Abuse References

http://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/studies/satanic-ritual-abuse-evidence-with-information-on-the-mcmartin-preschool-case/

Proof That Ritual Abuse Exists http://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/

Hell Minus Onesigned verified confessions of satanic ritual abuse – Anne's parents confessed their atrocities – both in writing and verbally.

http://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/survivor-stories/hell-minus-one-signed-verified-confessions-of-satanic-ritual-abuse/

