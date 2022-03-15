WAUSAU, Wis., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acne scars are one of the most distressing and long-term consequences of acne vulgaris. They have a damaging effect on a person's physical, mental, and social well‐being. Numerous treatment options are available. However, international treatment guidelines have not yet caught up with current knowledge and practice in many centers. There are so many treatment options for acne scars offered by physicians and non-physicians.
For the first time, 24 renowned, international plastic surgeons and dermatologists from 12 different countries collaborated to provide a consensus. What works more? What works less? And how to exactly do it in different real‐life clinical scenarios.
The review article, led by Ofir Artzi, MD, is titled, "Energy-based devices for the treatment of acne scars: 2021 international consensus recommendations." This study, published in Lasers in Surgery and Medicine (LSM), the official journal of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, Inc. (ASLMS), was selected as the November 2021 Editor's Choice. Lasers in Surgery and Medicine is the most prestigious and widely circulated peer-reviewed scientific journal dedicated to basic and applied aspects of energy-based therapeutics and diagnostics.
The manuscript includes a comprehensive discussion and panel recommendations regarding the following topics: the role of energy-based devices (EBDs) in mitigating and treating acne scars in a patient with active acne, the use of various EBDs for the treatment of different acne scar types with a special focus on commonly used laser platform such as vascular lasers, ablative fractional lasers (AFLs) and non‐AFLs (NAFLs), treatment combinations, and acne scar treatments in skin of color.
"There is a paucity of high‐quality clinical studies supporting many acne scars therapies and combinations. This study is aimed to provide clear, stepwise, consensus‐based treatment recommendations for the different types of acne scars," said Artzi.
Dr. Ofir Artzi is an internationally renowned expert in the field of lasers and aesthetic dermatology. Dr. Artzi heads the center for Aesthetic Dermatology at the Department of Dermatology, Tel Aviv Medical Center. He has published many scientific medical articles and participates in many cosmetic clinical trials ranging from injectable cosmetic agents to lasers and topical therapies, including clinical studies and FDA trials. Dr. Artzi was voted by his peers as one of Israel's Forbes Magazine Top Doctors in 2018 -2021. He has been honored as a guest speaker at numerous national and international aesthetic and dermatologic conferences.
Editor's Choice is an exclusive article published in LSM, the official journal of the ASLMS. View the complete manuscript.
The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, Inc. (ASLMS) is the largest multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to the development and application of lasers and related technology for health care applications. ASLMS promotes excellence in patient care by advancing the biomedical applications of lasers and other related technologies worldwide. The latest research and advances in the field are presented at the ASLMS Annual Conference. The 2022 conference will be held in San Diego, California on April 27-30, 2022. For more information, visit aslms.org.
