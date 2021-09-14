Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Directory of Pharmaceutical Companies 2021" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The International Directory of Pharmaceutical Companies is the most comprehensive and accurate Directory of companies and executives in the pharmaceutical industry that have ever been published. It contains more than 12,000 pharmaceutical companies in over 160 countries and 25,000 executives working in the industry around the world.

This powerful Directory is your connection to key decision makers in the pharmaceutical industry in Europe, North and South America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. No other international directory keeps you abreast of the thousands of personnel changes taking place due to company mergers, acquisitions, consolidations, and staff turnover.

This Directory also covers senior personnel in key job function areas such as: Administration; Basic research; Biometrics and statistics; Business development; Clinical research; Distribution; Facilities management; Finance; Health economics; Information technology; International development; International marketing; Legal affairs; Licensing; Market research; Marketing; Medical department; Operations; Packaging, Patents; Personnel Process development; Product development; Public relations; Purchasing; Quality assurance; Regulatory affairs; Research and development; Sales and marketing, Senior executives. Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the pharmaceutical industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up to date information you need.

This Directory Will Enable You To:

  • Profile a market;
  • Build new business prospects;
  • Pinpoint key executives;
  • Generate new customers;
  • Discover who your competitors are;
  • Make vital contacts;
  • Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research;
  • Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers;
  • Source up to date company information;
  • Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel.

Key Features Of The Directory Include:

  • 20,000 pharmaceutical companies listed
  • Description of each company's activities
  • Over 200 Countries included
  • 30,000 senior pharmaceutical personnel listed with name & job title
  • Full contact details including email and
  • website addresses
  • Global coverage of companies and key personnel
  • Comprehensive Indexing

Categories Include In This Directory Include:

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Biotechnology
  • Biopharmaceuticals
  • Bulk Pharmaceuticals
  • Drug Delivery
  • OTC/Healthcare Products
  • Clinical Research
  • Research & Development
  • Fine Chemicals
  • Generics
  • Genomics
  • Contract Manufacturers
  • Contract Research
  • Diagnostics/Reagents
  • Licensing
  • Plus many more categories!

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjgmtm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-directory-of-pharmaceutical-companies-2021-301376567.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.