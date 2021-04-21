MIAMI, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acqualina Resort & Residences presents the New You retreat with Dr. Kellyann Petrucci on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 10am to 5pm that includes a two-hour workshop and accompanying detoxifying treatments in the award-winning Acqualina Spa by ESPA. The author of the New York Times best-selling book Dr. Kellyann's Bone Broth Diet and Dr. Kellyann's Bone Broth Cookbook and a regular guest on the Dr. Oz Show, Dr. Kellyann will take guests on a journey to achieve maximum cellular health using anti-aging and weight loss strategies.
The New You retreat – designed in a small-group, socially-distanced setting – is a one-day powerhouse workshop at which Dr. Kellyann "will take an in-depth look at cleansing and resetting, which is so crucial after the incredibly stressful year we've all been through," she says. "Once you become a super fat-burner, which is what my plan teaches you to do, you will keep the weight off effortlessly, so there's no more yo-yo dieting." As an added bonus, she says you're going to load your skin with nutrients that keep it young, bouncy, and wrinkle-free, meaning less need for topical injections.
The day will be divided into sections with Dr. Kellyann describing cleansing and resetting methods, along with the benefits and how-to's of bone broth, followed by a Q&A and bone broth and cleansing food tasting. In addition, Dr. Kellyann will gift guests a copy of her Cleanse and Reset and Bone Broth Cookbook to get them started on their own healing path.
Following the workshop, participants will retreat to the elegant Acqualina Spa where they will indulge in a choice of two detoxifying treatments: either the signature Orange Blossom treatment with detoxifying Salt & Oil Scrub followed by a relaxing Herbal Poultice massage or a signature Detoxifying Algae Wrap followed by a relaxing Inner Calm massage. The Spa's private outdoor pool with Roman waterfall and relaxation lounge will offer additional elegant areas to recharge and restore.
The New You retreat includes a two-hour workshop with Dr. Kellyann, two hours of personal treatments at Acqualina Spa by ESPA, full access to the spa facilities, nutritional tips, food tasting, unique gifts, and healthy goodies. The cost is $420 per person. Space is limited. For reservations, please call Acqualina Spa at 305.918.6844, email espa@acqualina.com or visit http://www.acqualinaresort.com. Acqualina Spa is open daily from 9:30am to 6pm.
About Dr. Kellyann Petrucci
Dr. Kellyann is a transformation expert on health and wellness and studied at the Marion Foundation and Paracelsus Clinic in Lustmuhle, Switzerland. She focuses her practice on a lifestyle that stops and reverses inflammation and is able to help patients and readers reduce dangerous belly fat to become slimmer, younger and healthier. She believes the foundation for a healthy body and strong mind starts with clean cells and will teach participants about the importance of a healthy gut, creating a healthy mindset and about mini fasting, super foods and body-beautifying collagen.
About Acqualina Resort & Residences
Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on Seashore Paspalum grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill and the new Ke-uH Japanese restaurant, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms and an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa by ESPA, the first ESPA-branded spa in the United States, provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award. Follow us on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Media Contact
Alexandra Wensley, Acqualina Resort & Residences, 7869301900, alexandra.wensley@acqualina.com
SOURCE Acqualina Resort & Residences